Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

SWN stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.