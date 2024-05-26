Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

