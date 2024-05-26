Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $84.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

