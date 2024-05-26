Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of Skyline Champion worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 372,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

