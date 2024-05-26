Skopos Labs Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,065. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.