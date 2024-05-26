Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $597,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

MU traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $129.49. 14,048,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,508,568. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

