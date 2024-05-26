Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $532,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.43. 420,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,820. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.68 and its 200 day moving average is $465.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

