Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $378,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $423,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AON by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,353 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in AON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AON by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.43.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,561. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.46. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

