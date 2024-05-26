Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 163,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,773,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,492. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

