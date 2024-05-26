Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

