Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,991. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

