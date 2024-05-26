Skopos Labs Inc. Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,588. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

