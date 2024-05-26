Skopos Labs Inc. Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. 9,424,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

