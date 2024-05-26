Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,498. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.95.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

