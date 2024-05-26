Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,243 shares of company stock worth $3,441,153. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.94 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

