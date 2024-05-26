Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $493,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.76. The company had a trading volume of 862,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

