Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $474,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

