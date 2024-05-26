Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $274,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.64. 8,176,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

