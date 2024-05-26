Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $223,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

