Skopos Labs Inc. Buys New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $746,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 476,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 870,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,773,000 after acquiring an additional 375,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

