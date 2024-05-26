Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,577 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $35,544,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,897,000 after purchasing an additional 732,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 380,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 24,363,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,176,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.