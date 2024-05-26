Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 578,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in CSX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,854,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,137. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

