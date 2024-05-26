Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.59. 1,096,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.68.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.74.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

