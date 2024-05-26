Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.59. 1,096,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.68.
FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.74.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.