Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.29. 1,202,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $69.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

