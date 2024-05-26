Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 1,121,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,394. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

