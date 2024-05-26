Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

PRM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 534,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

