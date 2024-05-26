Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.88. 1,410,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

