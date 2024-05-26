SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

