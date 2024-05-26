Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $421.03 million and $6.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,194.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.24 or 0.00706798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00122341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00207019 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00092035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,308,085,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,128,728 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

