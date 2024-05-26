Siacoin (SC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.63 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Siacoin has a market cap of $422.35 million and $6.63 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,763.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00703396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00122006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00208451 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00092540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,309,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,283,111,741 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

