Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.74) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 475 ($6.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.35).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 444.80 ($5.65) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 342.70. The company has a market capitalization of £37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,533.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,533.99). In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,533.99). Also, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.65), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($992,288.89). Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.