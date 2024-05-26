Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$1.22-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

