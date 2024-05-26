Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,967 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.94% of Shift4 Payments worth $57,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,756,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,468,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 368,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:FOUR traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,707. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

