ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $738.51. 1,357,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,991. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $517.80 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $747.11 and a 200-day moving average of $732.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

