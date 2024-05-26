Sepio Capital LP Sells 899 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $6.15 on Friday, reaching $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

