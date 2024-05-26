Sepio Capital LP Sells 635 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.17, for a total value of $1,507,753.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,674,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,291,336.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,357 shares of company stock worth $27,280,991. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.60. 79,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,672. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

