Sepio Capital LP Sells 5,099 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.68. 529,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.