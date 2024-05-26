Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,182 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,452. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

