Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,722 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

COLB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 1,897,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

