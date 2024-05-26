Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,767. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.89 and a 200-day moving average of $228.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.