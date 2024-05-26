Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.01. 7,322,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

