Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $13.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

