Sepio Capital LP Invests $264,000 in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.31% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the period.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

