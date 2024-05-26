Sepio Capital LP Invests $215,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 456.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.94. 1,413,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,421. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.