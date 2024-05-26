Sepio Capital LP Invests $124,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,104. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

