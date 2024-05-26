Sepio Capital LP Invests $1.63 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

COIN stock traded up $18.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,249,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,198. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,019 shares of company stock worth $108,548,420. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

