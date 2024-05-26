Sepio Capital LP Has $295,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,527. The firm has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

