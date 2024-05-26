Sepio Capital LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.09. 162,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.