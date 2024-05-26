Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,212,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,740. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

