Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.78. 969,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,590. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.86.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

